Tarin slams cabinet’s nod for privatisation of state assets

ISLAMABAD: Former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that the federal cabinet has signed an ordinance for the privatisation of state assets.

Shaukat Tarin wrote in a tweet, "PDM cabinet approves ordinance to bypass all procedures & abolish regulatory checks for selling state’s assets to foreign countries. Cabinet committee decisions on the sale of assets can neither be challenged in courts nor probed by investigation agencies."

On July 20, former finance minister Shaukat Tarin said that political instability is causing economic turmoil in the country.

“Despite Miftah Ismail’s claims the market not showing trust in him,” Shaukat Tarin said. “Devaluation of rupee will result in the price hike,” he added.

The market is jittery and required restoration of confidence so as the situation returns to normal, he said. “The people have to pay the debt they have taken,” the former finance minister had said.