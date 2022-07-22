PDM spokesman rules out early election

JAMRUD: Leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesman Hafiz Hamdullah has said that the parties in the alliance had unanimously decided that the next general election would be as per its timeframe and there would be no early polls under pressure from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Talking about the recent by-election in Punjab, he said PTI had won its own seats as its members were elected on these seats in the last general election.

“The culture of buying and selling votes was introduced by Imran Khan and his followers in the Senate election in which 45 seats were turned into 65,” he said.

He said national and democratic forces had rejected Imran Khan’s demand for an early election.

The PDM spokesmen hoped the present government would improve the country’s economy and the loans received from the IMF would bring down the dollar exchange rate.