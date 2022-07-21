Digital census kicks off in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The first-ever digitised census kicked off as a pilot project in the Nowshera district on Wednesday. The 15-day digital census was formally inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner Umar Waqar at four blocks of the neighbourhood council in Amangarh. Director Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Shaukat Ali Khan, Akhtar Ali Khan, Superintendent Iftikhar Ahmad and Coordinator Muhammad Sohail were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Shaukat Ali said that it was the first-ever digital census being conducted as a pilot project in 33 districts across Pakistan.