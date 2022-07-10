Sacrificial animals’ hides cannot be collected without NOC

Our crime correspondent
Islamabad: The Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that unofficial collection of hides or giving it to proscribed organisations shall be checked by CTD to prevent sources of financing of terrorism in letter and spirit.
He said that no such stalls or collection points or hidden activities shall be tolerated adding that the concerned SP shall be responsible for any illegality.
