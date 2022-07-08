PTCL set to offer flash fibre

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is set to provide ICT services to Defense Housing Authority (DHA) Phase-VIII in Karachi through its state-of-the-art flash fibre; optic fibre cable (OFC) service.

The premium service would provide uninterrupted high-speed internet to the residents and business community of the society to fulfil their connectivity needs, a statement said on Thursday.

PTCL Group Head of Fixed & Wireless Access Technical South, Ashar Hayat Siddiqui, and DHA Karachi Secretary Brig Hafeez Ullah Khan (retd) signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

PTCL Chief Business Operations Officer Shehzad Yousuf said, “Through such partnerships, we endeavour to further strengthen the communication network across the country, and be able to better serve our valued customers.”

Brig Khan said, “I am positive that PTCL’s high-speed connectivity will effectively fulfil the needs of residents and the business community.”

PTCL Flash Fibre is Pakistan’s premium fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service with speeds clocking at up to 1GBps.