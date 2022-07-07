LAHORE: City Traffic Police on Wednesday has issued traffic plan for Eid-ul-Azha. Additional personnel will be deployed outside various parks including Zoo, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Greater Iqbal Park, Jallo Park, Model Town Park.

According to the plan, 11 DSPs, 133 inspectors and more than 2,400 personnel will be deployed under the supervision of SP City Asif Siddique and SP Shehzad Khan. CTO Lahore said that a comprehensive traffic plan has been drawn up for more than 70 markets and bazaars on the eve of Eid. As many as 84 wardens have been deployed at bus stands to take action against overcharging and overloading and 110 patrolling officers will also be deployed on busy highways.