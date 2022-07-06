 
Wednesday July 06, 2022
Lahore

Calligraphy workshop begins

By Our Correspondent
July 06, 2022

LAHORE:A 3-day calligraphy and painting workshop by M Amjad Alvi started at Alhamra, The Mall on Tuesday. The workshop will end on July 7 after which the certificates will be awarded to those who will attend the workshop regularly.

