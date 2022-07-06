Cops issued explanation letters

LAHORE:DIG Operations Lahore Tuesday issued explanation letters to 12 SDPOs for their poor performance.

SDPO Gawalmandi Shahid Rashid, Garden Town Anam Tajammal, Ichhra Zakaria Yousaf, Muslim Town Syed Jamshed Ali, Naulakha Iftikhar Ahmad Awan, Qila Gujjar Singh Malik Abdul Ghafoor, Race Course Naveed Akmal, Rang Mahal Ali Akbar, Samanabad Nasir Mushtaq, Barki Malik Rashid, Sarwar Road Muzaffar Akram and SDPO Tibbi City Ishtiaq Hussain Khan were issued explanation letters for non-arrest of hardened criminals and failure to take effective action against beggars. They were also reprimanded for not completing the investigation of serious crime cases timely.

Youth drowns in swimming pool: A 23-year-old youth drowned in a swimming pool in Malak Park Shera Kot on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Jahanzeb, son of Mehndi Hassan of Jhuggian Nagran Nawankot.

Jahanzeb was sitting by the pool when he fell in it and drowned. The deceased’s father has refused to take action against the pool administration. Fire in Lesco office: A fire broke out in Lesco office near Queen’s Road on Tuesday. The cause of fire was said to be short circuit. The firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. No casualty was reported in the said incident.

Man killed in cylinder shop fire: A 32-year-old man was killed and another injured when a fire broke out in a cylinder shop near Chung Stop Multan Road on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Abid while the injured Munir, 40, son of Nazir, was shifted to a local hospital.

Man found dead: A 35-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Islampura police on Tuesday. Some passersby spotted the body of a man lying near MAO College and informed the police. The deceased, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. His body was shifted to the morgue.

Robber injured in ‘encounter’: A robber identified as Waqas Mushtaq was injured during an alleged police encounter in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area on Tuesday, while his accomplice escaped. Reportedly, two robbers were busy in looting a citizen when police reached there. During the exchange of fire, a dacoit was shot and injured by his accomplice.