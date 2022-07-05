Rescheduling of BISE exams proposed

LAHORE:In the wake of Eid-ul-Azha holidays and by-elections in different constituencies in Punjab, Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) Controller of Examinations has proposed postponement of different papers of Intermediate Part-I Annual Examination 2022.

According to sources, it has been proposed to re-schedule the papers to be held on July 8, 2022 with revised date of July 29 because of Eid-ul-Azha holidays announced by the Federal government. It has also been proposed to reschedule the papers of July 16 and 18 on July 27 and 28, 2022, respectively because of by-elections.

The sources further said the proposal has been forwarded to the PBCC Chairman while a formal approval in this regard would be granted by the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab.