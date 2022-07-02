 
Saturday July 02, 2022
Islamabad

PFA discards vegetables grown by sewerage water

By APP
July 02, 2022

Rawalpindi : Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in its effort to provide hygienic food to the residents, on Friday removed vegetables cultivated on four kanals land in the Rawalpindi area being grown with contaminated water. Talking to the media, the PFA spokesman said that vegetables including Spinach, mint, Okra and Tori were removed with the help of a tractor.

