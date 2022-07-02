Youth held for injuring beloved’s brother

LAHORE:A suspect shot at and injured brother of his beloved in the Nishter Colony area on Friday. The suspect Amir Hamza had entered the house of his beloved to see her secretly but the family caught him red-handed.
The suspect was carrying a handgun. In order to free himself to run away, he opened fire. As a result, the brother of his beloved, Waseem received bullet injuries. He was shifted to hospital. Police arrested the suspect and recovered the gun from his custody.
