Landslide kills seven in India

GUWAHATI, India: A landslide in India’s northeast has killed at least seven people and security forces are racing to rescue dozens more feared trapped under debris, authorities said on Thursday. Officials confirmed that 19 people were pulled out alive after part of a hill broke off and struck a railway construction camp in Noney district in Manipur state.
COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organisation said on Thursday it expected "high levels" of Covid-19 in Europe this summer...
KHARTOUM: At least seven Sudanese demonstrators were killed on Thursday as security forces sought to quash mass...
KABUL: Two gunmen were shot dead in the Afghan capital on Thursday near the site of a gathering by thousands of...
MADRID: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday told Sweden and Finland that he could still block their...
PARIS: Astronauts lose decades’ worth of bone mass in space that many do not recover even after a year back on...
WASHINGTON: The United States made history on Thursday as Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as the first black woman...
