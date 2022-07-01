 
Landslide kills seven in India

By AFP
July 01, 2022

GUWAHATI, India: A landslide in India’s northeast has killed at least seven people and security forces are racing to rescue dozens more feared trapped under debris, authorities said on Thursday. Officials confirmed that 19 people were pulled out alive after part of a hill broke off and struck a railway construction camp in Noney district in Manipur state.

