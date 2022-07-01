Results of 5th, 8th grade exams announced

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education on Thursday announced the results of the centralised annual examinations for fifth and eighth grades with girls and boys sharing the top three positions.

According to the FDE, which regulates government schools and colleges in Islamabad, the pass percentage in the grades V and VIII exams was 89.27 and 86.85, respectively.

Abrish Furqan of the Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-6/2 bagged the first position in the grade V exam with 578 marks out of 600 followed by Alisha Kamran and Kiran Shehzadi with 574 marks and Zarlish Eman and Minahil Tabassum with 573 marks.

As for the grade VIII exam, Zara Zulfiqar of the Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-8/1 and Muhammad Anees of the Ali Trust College Khann stood first with 681 marks of 700, Ajmal Khan second with 675 marks and Muhammad Saleh third with 674 marks.

In the fifth grade exam, the Best School Faizan Public School Sohan got 18 scholarships, IMCG, F-6/2; 17 scholarships and Allama Iqbal Model School, Tarlai; 16 scholarships.

Ali Trust College won the highest number of 53 scholarships in the grade VIII exam, the Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2; 11 scholarships and the Islamabad Model College for Boys, G-9/4; 10 scholarships.