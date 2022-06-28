4 girls kidnapped

Rawalpindi:The captors have reportedly abducted four girls during the last 24 hours from different areas of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The crime data of twin cities shows that the police have registered two cases of kidnapping in Rawalpindi while the federal capital police have registered an abduction case in which two girls were kidnapped.

A pretender Waseem Ahmed lodged a complaint with Sadiqabad police station saying that an accused and his father have abducted his 20 years old sister for illicit relation. Another complainant Mushtaq Ahmed informed Airport police station saying that his wife works in houses as maid. He added that on Sunday she returned home after finishing his work and found that her 20 years old daughter was missing from home. The complainant said that his second daughter told that sister went out of the house to purchase something but did not return. He continued that when they called her, she replied that she was going to Sindh and therefore, they should not make efforts to search her.

Similarly, a complainant Abrar Hussain submitted an application with Neelor police station of Islamabad that his wife told him that his daughter went out of the house with a girl but did not return. He further said that his cousin Zulfiqar who was also his neighbour told that his daughter was also went with the same girl but did not return.