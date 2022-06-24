Infant’s body found in canal

LAHORE:An infant's body was recovered from canal in Mughalpura on Thursday. A passerby spotted the body floating in the canal near Dharampura underpass and alerted police and Rescue teams. A team rushed to the spot, fished out the body and removed to morgue.

Woman injured in wall collapse: A 70-year-old woman was injured in wall collapse incident in Shahdara on Thursday. Reportedly, the victim was inside her house near Phatak No-8, when one of its walls collapsed. As a result, the victim received injuries. The Rescue 1122 teams shifted the injured to Lahore Mayo Hospital. The victim was identified as Kaneez Fatima.

ARRESTED: New Anarkali police have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in embezzlement of over Rs89.1 million. The arrested suspect was identified as Islam. He was wanted by Johar Town police for over one year. The suspect had issued a bogus cheque worth over Rs89.1 million.

BIKE THIEVES: Shad Bagh police arrested two members of a bike thieves gang, recovered Rs15,000 cash and three bikes from their custody. The arrested suspects were identified as Asim and Rafaqat.

LABOURER: A 50-year-old manual labourer died under suspicious circumstances in Gulshan-e-Ravi Thursday. The victim was looking for work on a roadside when he all of a sudden fell down and breathed his last. The body was moved to morgue.

ACCIDENTS: Around five people died, whereas 914 were injured in 872 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 514 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 400 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.