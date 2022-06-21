Ex-PM Imran Khan. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday said that today is a black day in Pakistan’s history when the government of crooks amended NAB law.

He said that it will end accountability and now Rs1,100 billion out of Rs1,200 billion that was being probed by NAB will be out of its jurisdiction, giving this criminal mafia NRO-2.

“History will neither forget nor forgive all those who were part of this conspiracy. Entire economy and political system of Pakistan was derailed through US-backed regime change conspiracy simply to give this cabal of crooks another NRO. PMLN’s Dastgir confirmed this,” he said in tweets.

Imran wrote, “At a time when our economy had stabilised and was moving towards sustainable growth of 6 percent, the conspirators chose to destabilise Pakistan by sending the economy into a tailspin and dropping a price bomb on our people - just to give these criminals NRO-2.”

He also wrote, “Our Prophet (PBUH) says societies are destroyed when the poor are jailed while the rich are not held accountable.” He stressed that the NAB amendment would help the elite dodge accountability. “Today, with this one amended NAB law, we areheading towards destruction by removing white collar criminals from accountability,” he wrote.



Meanwhile, coming down hard on the imported government for pursuing self-serving interests, PTI Central Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that amendments to NAB law is an NRO-2 for Sharif and Zardari families as corruption cases amounting to Rs1,100 billion would go out of NAB jurisdiction after the amendment.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said that amended NAB law would benefit those who are involved in Panama cases as well as the coteries of these two families. Fawad said that PTI celebrated ‘Black Day’ against amended NAB law on Monday, because cabal of crooks and NAB-wanted people did the amendment to exonerate themselves of mega corruption cases. He said that under the amendment, assets in the name of wife, children or anyone else would not be investigated.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Sharif and Zardari families ended their corruption cases after getting first NRO from Pervez Musharraf and then they got the second NRO now by ending the independence of the well-performing NAB and making it a powerless entity, which recovered Rs487 billion in three and a half years, as it was brought under interior ministry.

He lamented that Zardari and Bilawal cases as well as Maryam Nawaz’s Avenfield reference case would come to an end with amendment in NAB law, adding that since it was bureaucrats’ decision; therefore the said amendments would also benefit them the most.

Moreover, Fawad said that the amendment would benefit the Ashiana Housing case involving Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, besides benefiting Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and perhaps Khaqan Khaqani Abbasi too.

Fawad revealed that the then opposition, now in the government, tried to blackmail PTI government and put condition for their cooperation for FATF with amendment in NAB law, which Imran Khan rejected straightly.

He thanked the public for huge participation in country-wide anti-inflation protest on Imran Khan’s call despite heavy downpour, rejecting the imported government. Fawad said that there was only two forces in the country that could keep the nation intact i.e., Imran Khan and Pak Army.

He said that Imran Khan is a symbol of united Pakistan and PTI is the only mainstream political force in the country while the rest of the political parties shrunk to some specific localities. Lashing out at the Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, he said that Miftah is seeking US ambassador’s assistance to strike a deal with the IMF, clearly reflecting the incompetence of the imported government. He went on to say that the inapt and crooked rulers were scapegoating the IMF to hide their incompetence, mismanagement and flawed policies, advising them to stop blaming PTI for the runway inflation, as the PTI government not only kept the price hike under control but provided the people with maximum relief.

Fawad stated that their bad governance had badly exposed in the last few months because their agenda was not for the betterment of Pakistan but to make necessary constitutional amendments to get their names clear from corruption cases, which was evident from Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir’s interview.

He expressed his apprehension that the corrupt and self-centered politicians would not hesitant to create Sri Lanka-like crisis in Pakistan for protecting and safeguarding their own interests.