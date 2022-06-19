PA staff ordered to report to Deputy Speaker

LAHORE : Acting Secretary Punjab Assembly Amir Habib, as per the office order issued on Saturday, has issued orders to four departments of Punjab Assembly for immediate reporting to Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

The heads of four departments, who were called to Aiwan-e-Iqbal, include the Assembly Proceeding Reporting, Estate and Security. The heads of these departments were directed to report to the Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly and record the proceedings of the assembly session going on in Aiwan-e-Iqbal and present their reports to the Secretary Law.

Meanwhile, Secretary Punjab Assembly M Khan and Secretary Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak along with their legal team appeared at Shahdara police station for interrogation. Former provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal also accompanied them. MPA Pir M Ashraf Rasool has filed a case against Secretary Assembly M Khan and Secretary Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak on political grounds.