Deer struggling for life in enclosure along Faisal Avenue

Islamabad : The recent heatwave has also made the life of a group of deer difficult due to the lack of proper shade in the Deer Enclosure located at F-8/3 (Faisal Avenue).

According to the details, one of these deer died in the first week of June and the remaining ones have been struggling for their lives due to increasing temperature that often crosses forty-degree centigrade during the daytime. Many of them are also seen moving awkwardly in this enclosure due to weakness, which means their life is also in danger.

The deer enclosure measuring 15 acres of land was established in 2011 at F-8 Sector green belt on way to Faisal Mosque from Zero Point, and 31 black bucks and 12 hog deer were brought there by the civic agency. It was part of the old Marghzar Zoo that is now completed closed on the orders of the court. The reports about the deaths of animals in poorly maintained Marghzar Zoo evoked huge criticism from the social circles after which the court ordered it to close on a permanent basis.

A wild animal killed five deer and injured one in 2018 because of negligence on the part of relevant staff members. The civic agency then paid more attention and took measures to ensure the well-being of the deer. The social activists pointed out that if there is no proper shade then deer should be temporarily moved to any other safe place where they would be able to brave the ongoing harsh summer season. The Met Office has predicted pre-monsoon rains in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad that are likely to continue till June 23. The experts hoped that upcoming rains would improve the weather and that these hoofed mammals would also get relief from the heatwave.