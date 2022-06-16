Haider appointed Sindh hockey coordinator

KARACHI: Former international hockey player and KHA secretary general Haider Hussain has become the provincial coordinator of hockey for sports department.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

Haider Hussain has been nominated for this post keeping in view his massive services and hard work for the promotion of the national game, the notification said.

As coordinator, Haider Hussain's duties include liaising with public and private educational institutions to promote the national game in the province.

Haider thanked the government of Sindh and said that he would do his best to promote hockey in the province.