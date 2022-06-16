Hamza preparing hard for World Juniors

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top junior squash player Hamza Khan is training hard for World Juniors that are scheduled in France from August 9-20
“Hamza is preparing for the World Junior Squash Championship,” said Hamza’s manager Jahanzeb Masood while talking to ‘The News’ from the United States.
He added that Hamza will attend training sessions with renowned coach Omar Abdul Aziz and he is to participate in a $6000 event at the end of this month.
Jahanzeb said that after the event Hamza will have training with world number 59 Arturo Salazar from Mexico.
“Hamza will leave for Pakistan in July to apply for a visa for World Juniors.
He will have a one-month training session there and then will play the event in August,” said Jahanzeb.
The British Junior Open champion Hamza was favourite to win the under-19 title this time in the Asian Junior Individual championship in Thailand but he skipped it for preparing well for the World Juniors.
