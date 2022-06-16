Minister okays Rs1m each for world-beaters Ahsan, Shehroze

ISLAMABAD: Unlike the recent past when moving the files to benefit deserving athletes had been an issue, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman approved Rs1 million each for the two world record holder athletes who recently made the country proud by bringing the laurels for Pakistan.

The youngest ever world snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan and young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif met the minister at his office Wednesday.

Ahsan was accompanied by top snooker federation official Alamgir Sheikh. Secretary IPC Ahmad Hanif and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Lt Col (r) Asif Zaman were also present.

The minister directed the PSB DG to award Rs1 million each to both the athletes at the earliest and after fulfilling the required procedure in recognition of their services and their efforts to raise the Pakistan flag internationally.

“Let me make it very clear, I am here to listen to the genuine grievances of all those athletes who have earned laurels for the country in the field of sports. Ahsan and Shehroze are the athletes who at young age won international recognition. They deserve our backing. Rs1 million is just a beginning as I would support these youngsters more in their quest to raise the Pakistan flag even higher,” Mazari said.

In all probability, both the youngsters will get their share of prize money within the next two weeks.

Talking to ‘The News’, Ahsan said that he had never expected such a true gesture from the minister. “I was told that the past experience had not been so encouraging but I am thankful to the minister for all the support and help. His gesture would go a long way in helping me attain perfection in the game of snooker,” the 17-year-old world-beater said.