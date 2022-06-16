Imran deserves Oscar for ruining national economy, says Sharjeel

Reacting to statements by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari, Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Wednesday that the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general (DG) had once again rejected the conspiracy theory falsely propagated by the PTI.

He said the statement issued by the ISPR carried finality on the issue of the foreign conspiracy and it had been proved that the PTI had been spreading a false narrative in this regard just for its political gains.

The information minister said the ISPR DG had issued the statement after relevant agencies had conducted due investigations into the issue. He added that the PTI leadership should not express resentment against the national institutions after the rejection of their narrative. “The national institutions couldn’t uphold the false narrative of the PTI in any way,” he remarked.

Memon said that everybody knew well who wrote the letter related to the foreign conspiracy as a lie could not be changed into the truth through coercive means. He advised the PTI not to target the national institutions for the sake of its false narrative. The PTI’s government was sent packing because of its incompetence and not due to any foreign conspiracy, he maintained.

Memon said that former prime minister Imran Khan deserved an Oscar award for ruining the Pakistani economy. He added that the entire nation had become part of the task force to rescue the country from the quagmire caused by Khan.