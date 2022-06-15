Reception hosted for Oman’s delegation

Islamabad : Former president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, hosted a luncheon reception in honour of Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Zadjali, member, Shura Council of Oman, President Oman Bar Council, and other members of the Oman delegation.

The participants of the reception included ICCI President Shakeel Munir, SVP Sheikh Jamshed, VP Akhounzada Fahim along with Raja Ali Abbasi, Raja Rizwan Abbasi, Sardar Shaukat and Nasir Khan who discussed potential business opportunities in Pakistan. Sardar Yasir highlighted that both the countries have the potential to enhance trade of over $1 Billion in the near future.

In addition, the community from the Pakistani Bar Association asked about practicing law in Oman. They responded with extending an invite to the Pakistani delegation of approximately 20 people who would visit Oman in the coming days to discuss business opportunities.

The local businessmen were briefed by the Omani delegation about the laws, rules and regulations of business in Oman.