Pakistan launches diplomatic effort to get out of FATF grey list

The FATF logo. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has launched a massive diplomatic effort to get out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, according to official sources.

Pakistan needs votes of Turkey, China and Malaysia to get out of the list, and all three countries have assured the Pakistani authorities of full support for the purpose. That's why, now there are bright chances that Pakistan would get out of the FATF grey list during the current meeting being held on June 14 to 17 in Berlin, Germany.

Also, Germany, the US and other countries have expressed partial support to Pakistan’s demand for exclusion from the FATF gray list. According to sources, during the recent visits of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar to different countries, important discussions have taken place regarding FATF. In all these meetings, soft attitude towards Pakistan has been expressed by important countries.

Almost all points of the FATF Action Plan have been implemented by Pakistan so far, except for the penalties, and Pakistan has made prosecutions and all relevant legal amendments in this regard.