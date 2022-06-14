Dua Zahra seeks parents’ forgiveness, acceptance during interview

Dua Zahra — who had mysteriously gone missing from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed — appeared on camera with her husband for the first time in an interview with a YouTube channel, reports Geo News.

In the interview, Dua and Zaheer revealed the “actual matter”, with the teenager telling her parents that she has married according to Islamic laws but was sorry if her parents still think she has made a mistake.

“I would like to request them to accept me and Zaheer with a big heart. I know they have gone through sorrow, and even I have, but I ask them to accept us,” said Dua, who claims she is 17 years old.

She added that she travelled all the way to Lahore from Karachi alone. “I took a rickshaw from my house to the taxi stand, and then travelled to Lahore by taxi.” When asked about the general concern of how a teenage girl could travel all alone safely, Dua said she intended to get married and, therefore, Allah helped and protected her.

She also claimed that her father, Mehdi Kazmi, wanted to marry her off to his nephew (his brother’s son) Zainul Abideen in order to get a plot over which he had a dispute with his brother.

At the start of the interview, Zaheer said that he is not a gardener, and that he deals with the sale and purchase, and repair of mobile phones. “I have recently done my FSc in pre-medical, and earn between Rs60,000 and Rs80,000 a month through mobile phone dealing.”