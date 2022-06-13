‘Every ruler proves to be more corrupt, crueller than predecessor’

The Pak Sarzameen Party’s (PSP) chairman has said that the public’s plight is increasing with every passing day, despite the holding of one election after another, but they mean only the changing of faces, because the fact is that the issue is not of authority but of character.

“If the words and deeds of those who won the elections from Karachi were even five per cent true, the situation in the city would not be as worse as it is now,” said Syed Mustafa Kamal addressing a public gathering at the Model Park, Landhi No. 2, UC-15.

“We have been robbed, not by thieves but by those whom we had made our watchmen with our votes,” added the former mayor of the city.

Kamal said that all the seats, including those of the prime minister, the chief ministers, and the members of the national and provincial assemblies, have been filled, yet our situation is turning from bad to worse. “Every ruler proves to be more corrupt and crueller than their predecessor.”

He said that those who are mere champions of words not only fail to understand the problems of this country and its economic engine, Karachi, but also have not the slightest clue on how to solve the problems.

He also said that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) “biased” Sindh government has not given a single drop of extra water to Karachi in the past 13 years.

“But the water in the lines is also being sold to the people of Karachi by making illegal hydrants. The city has been deprived of its due share under the quota system.”

The PSP chief expressed his dismay over the violation of the quota system. “Out of the 250,000 jobs announced by the Sindh government, Karachiites did not get a single one, and those jobs were given to those from outside Karachi by making fake domiciles.”

He said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, which was supposed to get a new province for Urdu speakers from the “bigoted and oppressive” PPP, is sitting with the same PPP for the sake of ministries and governorship.

Kamal said that the people of Landhi and Korangi should recognise those who have repeatedly sold their mandate. He asked them to consider character, performance and competence before voting for any candidate, and not just vote on a linguistic slogan.

“If the people of Landhi and Korangi want to change their worst situation, then the PSP needs to be given a chance through their votes in the coming elections.”