Rs1,000m to be spent on 250 mini sports complexes

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has increased the non-development sports budget by over 27 per cent while Rs3.47 billion have been set aside for infrastructure development in the budget 2022-23 that includes establishment of 250 mini sports complexes across the country, costing Rs1,000 million.

The proposed figures for the development budget were over Rs3.33 billion initially, which were raised to Rs3.47 billion, following the inclusion of a few more development schemes initiated by members of parliament. The non-development budget that deals with the 2022-23 fiscal year expenditures has seen an increasefrom Rs1,647,574,000 (2021-22) to Rs2,098,619,000.

The salaries of employees coming under the Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) jurisdiction, that also includes Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and coaching centres at provincial headquarters, will cost the government Rs956,251,000 against the figures of Rs814,483,000 spent last year. The biggest amount in the non-development fund will go to operating expenses. Rs109,704,000 million have been proposed for the head, compared to Rs781,990,000.

Over Rs11,120,000 have been proposed for federation grant for the coming year while another Rs18,301,000 for employees' pension benefits. On the development budget front that deals with infrastructure schemes, 12 development infrastructure schemes would continue to get more finances in the days to come while seven new schemes have been proposed for the coming year.

The old schemes that have already consumed finances include construction of Narowal Stadium (Rs400 million), preparation of South Asian Games at the PSB Complex Islamabad (Rs465 million), replacement of turfs at seven centres including Faisalabad, Wah, Quetta, Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Swat and Peshawar (Rs531 million), establishment of bio-mechanic laboratories (Rs126.92 million), laying of athletics turf at Karachi (Rs125 million), revamping of roads at the Sports Complex Islamabad (Rs100 million). Another Rs100 million have been proposed for the establishment of camps for mega sports events.

The fresh infrastructure development schemes to be initiated this year would see establishment of 250 mini sports complexes across the country. The schemes will cost Rs1,000 million and all districts will have at least one mini sports complex. The federal government has shelved the plan of infrastructure development in interior Sindh (proposed during Dr Fahmida Mirza’s tenure as IPC minister) and has decided to initiate seven new schemes. Besides the construction of 250 new sports complexes, a swimming pool at PSB Centre Karachi (Rs10 million) will be established. Raising display screens at different centres at the Sports Complex, Islamabad, will cost Rs100 million. The establishment of a five-a-side hockey ground, fencing hall and adjustment in other facilities at the Sports Complex, Islamabad, will cost another Rs100 million. The rehabilitation of facilities at the PSB Coaching Centres Quetta is to cost Rs100 million. Another Rs200 million will be spent on holding national games in the next year. Rs5 million will be spent on revamping sports facilities in Kashmore.