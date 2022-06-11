Govt committed to facilitating tourists, says CM’s aide

MANSEHRA: Chief Minister’s Special Assistant on Population Ahmad Hussain Shah has said that the government wants to enhance its gross domestic products through exploring more and more tourist destinations in the province.

“Kaghan valley attracts million visitors annually and to enhance this number more tourist destinations are being made accessible to visitors,” he told the Peer Cheala road’s opening ceremony held in Balakot on Friday.

“This newly built road would not only ensure the accessibility of tourists to this heavenly place but also create employment opportunities for the locals,” he said.

Crackdown against the narcotics peddler: The district police officer Irfan Tariq has said that narcotic peddlers were on his hit list as he said they were playing with the lives of youngsters and their future.

“We have launched a crackdown against the narcotics peddler and arrested many and seized huge quality contrabands but this ongoing operation will continue till this soil is made free of these evils” he told an open public forum held in Shinkiari.

Saibaan’s role lauded: Chief Executive Officer Saibaan Development Organisation Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi on Friday said the people had started ensuring due rights to women, transgender persons, religious minorities and other marginalised segments of the society because of the effective role played by this charity.

“The hard work of the Saibaan’s staff has bearded fruits. A lot of changes have occurred in the society since the inception of the organization in 1999,” Alfaizi told a ceremony held at Saibaan’s headquarters on the 23rd anniversary of the organisation. Awards were distributed among the staffers for their services to humanity at the ceremony.