Iranian diplomat calls for promoting regional trade

PESHAWAR: Iranian Consul General Hamid Reza Qumi on Wednesday said Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan should promote mutual trade so that the business community could prosper.

“The obstacles to mutual trade can be removed by sitting together and the day is not far off when the fruits of these relations will be shared by the people of the three countries,” he told a delegation, which called on him at his invitation.

The delegation comprising Mayor of Peshawar Zubair Ali, Vice-President SAARC Chamber of Commerce former senator Ghulam Ali, the President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hasnain Khurshid, Regional Coordinator for FPCCI Sartaj Ahmed Khan and a delegation from the business community.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the promotion of Pak-Iran Afghan trade and suggestions were made.

It was agreed to work with the business community of the three countries to resolve the issues.

The Iranian consul general welcomed the delegation and congratulated the newly elected Mayor of Peshawar, Zubair Ali.

The consul general said that Iran believed in cooperating with its neighbouring Islamic countries in all sectors and promoting bilateral trade for the future development of the three countries.

He said that for the smooth functioning of the local government system in Peshawar, Iran would be happy to present its local government system structure to the elected representatives here.

He said that the elected representatives in Peshawar would be briefed on what Iran had done in the local government sector.

The diplomat said that Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan would have to work together for the development of business activities.

“Every effort will be made to bring the business communities of the three countries closer,” he added.

Mayor Zubair Ali thanked the Iranian consul general and his staff and assured them that experiences and views would be exchanged with Iran to make the local government system more attractive and effective.

He said that an agreement had been reached with Iran for setting up a slaughterhouse with modern equipment in Peshawar.

Speaking on the occasion, former senator Ghulam Ali said that it was a requirement of the 21st century that trade relations should be strengthened with the countries which shared borders.

He said trade and business relations should be strengthened with each other, particularly the neighbours.

Sartaj Ahmad Khan said that FPCCI was going to hold a Pak-Afghan expo and in the future similar joint exhibitions would be held with Iran and then among the three countries.

Later, the Iranian consul general presented a commemorative shield of Iran to the delegation.