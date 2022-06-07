Blasphemous remarks: Qureshi wants Bilawal to talk to his Indian counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said the nation was expecting that Foreign Minister Bilawal Zardari Bhutto would talk to his Indian counterpart on the blasphemous remarks made by leaders of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Talking to journalists here after a delegation level meeting between the PTI and the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Qureshi said the BJP’s two leaders’ remarks hurt the sentiments of the Muslims worldwide and Pakistan should take up the issue with Indian government vociferously. He expressed his surprise over the silence of the Pakistan Foreign Office in this regard, saying that Pakistan should have registered a strong protest with India. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should also take a clear stand on it and protest strongly against it so that no one could ever think of committing such a reprehensible act.
