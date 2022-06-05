Temperatures above normal next week: PMD

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned the temperatures are likely to be tangibly higher than normal in most parts of the country next week starting tomorrow (Monday) to cause dust storms.

The warning comes amid a heatwave, which is sweeping through the country taking the daytime temperatures to above 40 degrees Celsius.

In an advisory issued here on Saturday, the PMD said day temperatures were likely to remain unusually high in most parts of the country in the next four to five days.

"Day temperatures in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sindh, and eastern Balochistan are expected to significantly rise above normal. Occasional dust storms and dust-raising winds may also occur in the afternoon and evening during the period," it said.

The department, however, said the heatwave was likely to be followed by a rain spell in upper and central parts of the country.

About the possible impacts of the dry spell and heatwave in the country, it warned growers of water stress to the standing crops, vegetables, and orchards. The PMD advised the people against stepping out in the direct sunlight and said they should take precautionary measures against heatstroke.

It said the relevant authorities should stay alert during the period for necessary action to prevent damage to public life.