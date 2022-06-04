Rahman Malik remembered

Islamabad : The speakers at the condolence reference in memory of former interior minister and senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party late Senator Rehman Malik paid tributes to his services to the country.

Condolence reference organised by National Press Club in memory of former Interior Minister and senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party late Senator Rehman Malik at National Press Club Islamabad.

The condolence reference was attended by the people from different walks of life including Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan, Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar, Secretary Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi, Deputy Head of Mission of the Iraqi Embassy Suleiman Khalid, sons of Rehman Malik—Ali Rehman Malik and Omar Rehman Malik—and others who remained associated with Late Rehman Malik.

Speaking at the condolence reference, Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar said Rehman Malik's services to the country and nation are unforgettable. “We must remember the personalities who served the country and the nation,” he said.

Minister of State for Law Senator Shahadat Awan while addressing a condolence reference for Rehman Malik said Rehman Malik was a great man who remembered his friends.

Deputy Head of Mission of Iraq’s Embassy Suleiman Khalid said that the services of the Late Abdul Rehman Malik will be remembered. “Rehman Malik was a good politician and thinker,” he said.