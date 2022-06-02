CWG hockey: Pakistan placed in tough pool

LAHORE: Pakistan have been placed with Australia in Pool A as the schedule for the Men’s Hockey event at the forthcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 has been announced, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) confirmed.

According to the details, the Commonwealth Games’ hockey event will begin on July 29 and will feature 10 teams.

The teams are split into two pools. Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Scotland are in Pool A, while India, England, Canada, Wales, and Ghana are in Pool B.

Pakistan will start their campaign against South Africa on July 30 and will lock horns with New Zealand on July 31. The Green-shirts will take on Switzerland and Australia in their remaining group fixtures. The semi-finals will be contested on August 6. The final will be played on August 8.