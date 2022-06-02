Pak-Iran border trade committee to meet in Gwadar in Oct

ISLAMABAD: The 10th meeting of the Joint Border Trade Committee between Pakistan and Iran is going to take place at the Gwadar Port in the month of October this year.
The decision has been taken in the Iranian city Zahedan after a two-day meeting of the trade committee. Meanwhile, a memorandum of understanding (MOU), on the development of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iran, has been signed at the end of ninth meeting of the JBTC of the two border provinces of the neighboring countries.
Pakistan’s consul general in Zahedan Abdul Jabbar Detho and Iranian consul general in Quetta Darvishvand also attended the signing ceremony. The ninth meeting of the Pakistan-Iran JBTC, focusing on the development of trade relations, was initiated on Monday and concluded on Wednesday.
According to the agreements reached, the tenth meeting of the JBTC between Balochistan province of Pakistan and Iran’s province Sistan will be hosted by Pakistan at Gwadar Port in the month of October.
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday unanimously adopted a bill to...
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate’s Defence Committee and Chairman Pakistan-China Institute Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday directed the district magistrate to hold a fresh inquiry into an FIA...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman has said the government was looking at an existential...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the police and complainant in a petition by lawyer...
LAHORE: A private jet carrying leading Pakistani businessman Mian Mohammad Mansha on Tuesday escaped an accident while...
Comments