Pak-Iran border trade committee to meet in Gwadar in Oct

ISLAMABAD: The 10th meeting of the Joint Border Trade Committee between Pakistan and Iran is going to take place at the Gwadar Port in the month of October this year.

The decision has been taken in the Iranian city Zahedan after a two-day meeting of the trade committee. Meanwhile, a memorandum of understanding (MOU), on the development of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iran, has been signed at the end of ninth meeting of the JBTC of the two border provinces of the neighboring countries.

Pakistan’s consul general in Zahedan Abdul Jabbar Detho and Iranian consul general in Quetta Darvishvand also attended the signing ceremony. The ninth meeting of the Pakistan-Iran JBTC, focusing on the development of trade relations, was initiated on Monday and concluded on Wednesday.

According to the agreements reached, the tenth meeting of the JBTC between Balochistan province of Pakistan and Iran’s province Sistan will be hosted by Pakistan at Gwadar Port in the month of October.