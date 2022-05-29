Pak, Indian artistes pay tribute to Madeeha Gauhar

LAHORE : Indian and Pakistani theatre and peace activists presented glowing homage to Ajoka founder director Madeeha Gauhar, in a tribute programme held at Alhamra hall 3 on Friday evening. The programme commenced with screening of a documentary highlighting the contribution of Madeeha for the promotion of theatre for social change and peace.

Amritsar based renowned theatre director Kewal Dhaliwaal shared his memories of working with Madeeha for peace festivals, theatre training and joint productions, he said Madeeha had a strong influence on theatre circles of Eastern Punjab. Madeeha strongly believed in cultural cooperation.

He added that it is heartening to see that Ajoka is carrying on Madeeha’ work with same passion and professionalism.

Arvinder Chamak, poet and cultural activist from Amritsar presented a very moving almost poetical tribute to the peace icon.

Eminent theatre director Dr Neelam Mansingh from Chandigarh shared her memories of working with Madeeha and her commitment to meaningful theatre. She said Madeeha was a very warm and caring person and very always gave great hospitable to theatre groups from India.

In work, Madeeha was a creative giant, who not only revived the South Asian theatre but also presented it with great perfection at international level. Madeeha’s direction, selection of ideas and incorporation of cultural values received admiration from Indian theatre experts.

Prof Sajida Vanda said recalled Madeeha brought a message of hope and pride in local culture through her plays. Play writer and poet Asghar Nadeem Syed praised Madeeha’s passion for theatre and her contribution to the growth of quality theatre in Pakistan.

The Chief Guest of the evening, Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal acknowledged Madeeha’s struggle for the promotion of human rights through the medium of theatre. Prof Shaista Siraj Uddin, Arzoo Gauhar and Nirvaan Nadeem also paid emotional tributes to Madeeha.

Theatre lovers, activists and Ajoka friends attended the programme. Ajoka Executive Director Shahid Nadeem thanked the speakers and assured that Ajoka will continue to promote Madeeha’s vision of a just and peaceful society.

The tribute was followed by Ajoka’s play “Anhi Maai Da Sufna” in Alhamra Hall 2. The play, written by Shahid Nadeem and originally directed by late Usha Ganguli, was inspired by true stories of the generation dislocated and tormented by the devastating events of the 1947 Partition. The play received prolonged applause from a capacity crowd. Neelam Mansingh and Arvinder Chamak appreciated the theme and quality of the play.

The cast included Razia Malik, Naseem Abbas, Usman Raj, Qaiser Khan, Usman Zia, Fahad Hashmi, Rania Mohsin, Rabil, Bilal Mughal, Shehzad Sadiq and Fizza Jamal. The singers included Kanwal Christopher, Anita, Fazeel and Thomas.