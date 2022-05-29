Malik Club clinches COAS Hockey Championship trophy

NOWSHERA: Malik Hockey Club clinched the trophy of Chief of Army Staff District Hockey Championship after winning the final match of the tournament here on Saturday.

The final match was played between the Malik Hockey Club and the Mali Baba Hockey Club at Mali Baba Hockey Stadium, Nowshera, which was won by the former with five goals against two.

A total of 12 teams participated in the tournament across the district and all performed well in the thrilling matches.

Station Commander, Nowshera, Brigadier Amir Rashid and Cantonment Board Chief Executive Officer Zulfishan Manzoor were the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the officials said that station headquarters and the Cantt Board were striving hard to develop playgrounds to promote various games at the district level.

They said that sports activities were very necessary for youths to keep them healthy and energetic.