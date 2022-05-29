Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated

ISLAMABAD/DUBAI: The nation celebrated the Youm-e-Takbeer on Saturday with national zeal and fervour to commemorate historic nuclear tests at Chaghi in 1998, with the theme “Na Jhuky thay na Jhuken gae" (Neither bowed in the past nor will in future).

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who has already announced 10-day celebrations on the completion of 24 years of the nuclear tests, in his message said that the nation would have to move forward with the spirit of the Youm-e-Takbeer for achieving economic sovereignty and self-reliance.

“It is a historic day when Pakistan announced not to compromise on its freedom, sovereignty and defence. Today, we renew our pledge that we will not hesitate to sacrifice for defence, security and national interests of the country,” he added.

The Prime Minister paid rich tributes to the founder of Pakistan's nuclear programme Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and great patriotic leader Nawaz Sharif. He said Nawaz Sharif had made Pakistan the first of the Islamic world and the seventh of the world nuclear power, while rejecting all kind of pressure and inducement.

“We can still hear the echo of Nara-e-Takbeer which was raised in the mountains of Chaghi and the medal of defence of the country was decorated on Balochistan province,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the nation pays respect to the all those who contributed to making the country a nuclear power including all past governments, armed forces, scientists, engineers, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and all others who were associated with the nuclear programme. He said these are the heroes of the nation. Shehbaz Sharif also thanked all brotherly countries including Saudi Arabia that supported Pakistan in economic sanctions.

He said today, in 1998 Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had rejected all pressures and inducements in a bold show of leadership and made Pakistan a nuclear power of the world. “Today we resolve to turn Pakistan into an economic power,” he added.

Meanwhile, the armed forces paid tribute to all those who worked selflessly and stayed steadfast against all odds to make the country's endeavour possible for achieving nuclear deterrence.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on the 24th Youm-e-Takbeer and in commemoration of the nation's indomitable resolve to attain nuclear capability, said: "Twenty four years ago on May 28, 1998, Pakistan established credible minimum nuclear deterrence, restoring the balance of power in the region. The armed forces pay tribute to all those who worked selflessly, stayed steadfast against all odds and made this possible".