Man killed over minor issue

LAHORE:A man was killed by eight persons in the Manawan police area on Friday following a minor issue.

The victim was identified as Fayyaz alias Ghulamu. The accused and the victim had an argument two days ago over passing a tractor through the crop. Police have registered a case against eight persons, including Adil. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Man shot dead: A man was shot dead by unidentified persons near Saggian Bridge, Shahdara, on Friday. The victim was identified as Irfan. Some unidentified persons intercepted the victim, who was on his way in a car, near Saggian Bridge and opened fire. As a result, Irfan died on the spot. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Man drowns in Ravi: A man drowned in River Ravi and another in the BRB canal on Friday. Some locals spotted the body of a man floating in the River Ravi near Saggian. Body was fished out and shifted to the morgue. Meanwhile, a man drowned in the BRB canal near Khaira Bridge. Body was yet to be retrieved.

hit to death: A 35-year-old man was killed by a rashly-driven motorcycle-rickshaw on Manga Road, Raiwind City, on Friday. The victim identified as Riasat died on the spot. The victim was a resident of Khudian Khas, District Kasur, and an employee in a local factory. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Four arrested: North Cantt Investigation police on Friday arrested three persons on charges of kidnapping a woman. In another similar case, Wahdat Colony Investigation police arrested one Shoban for kidnapping a woman.

Raiwind Investigation police arrested three robbers and recovered cash, cell phones and illegal weapons from their possession. The accused were identified as Shahbaz, Naveed and Saghir Masih. Factory Area Investigation police arrested one Haseeb involved in a robbery.