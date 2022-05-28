Pervaiz flays govt over hike in petroleum products prices

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while expressing concern over hike in prices of petroleum products, said that by increasing the prices of petrol and diesel the government has dropped dual bombs on the people.

In a statement here on Friday, he said that inflation had risen by more than 50 percent following the hike in prices of petroleum products. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that Imran Khan had completed a deal with Russia to supply cheap oil to Pakistan during his visit to Russia, now why the “bogus” rulers do not take cheap oil from Russia. India has provided relief to its people by importing cheap oil from Russia.

He said that “incompetent” rulers had left the people helpless to grind in the mill of inflation. He said that Imran Khan did not end the long march but only gave respite to the government for six days.

The government should release the arrested workers immediately. The apex court has also ordered release of the arrested workers. He said that the game played by Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the whole country had brought Pakistan into disrepute all over the world.