Massacre in Texas

The Texas shooting is a horrific incident that shows how American society needs to amend its gun laws. It was shocking to learn that an 18-year-old gunman could take 21 lives – 19 children and two adults.

It is surprising that Texas has lenient gun laws in the country, allowing even teens to own lethal weapons. The American government must pay attention to this crisis and vow to put an end to mass shootings.

Qamber Azeem

Kech