Robbers rape teenage girl in Pattoki

KASUR: Robbers on Thursday gang-raped a 15-year-old girl in front of her father Ahmad and minor brother in Pattoki.

On their way back to the Khokhar Ashraf village from a wedding ceremony, the family was stopped at Pattoki Chunian Bypass by the robbers who first looted them and then took them to fields where they gagged Ahmad and his son and gang-raped his daughter. The robbers left their motorbikes and fled after seeing some passersby.

The girl was taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment. After registering a case, police have collected evidence and said that the accused would be arrested soon. They claimed the arrest of one suspect.

According to Kasur DPO Sohaib Ashraf, five police teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Punjab IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident and directed the police to arrest the accused immediately. He directed the DPO to maintain contact with the affected family.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz also took notice of the incident and sought a report from the IGP. He directed immediate arrest of the accused. He visited the house of the victim family and assured them of taking stern action against the accused. Talking to the media, he said the incident was unfortunate. He announced a financial package for the family. He was accompanied by the IGP and other senior officials.