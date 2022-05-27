PTI’s Texas president calls on Imran

LAHORE:PTI’s Texas President Rashid Bukhari called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence and discussed several issues.
The meeting took place recently in which both leaders discussed overseas Pakistanis’ support for the PTI’s ongoing campaign against the government. They further discussed the support of overseas community for free and fair elections in Pakistan, funding needs and other arrangements for timely elections. PTI Texas’ support to Imran-led previous government and fund raising for the Namal University and Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital were also discussed during the meeting.
LAHORE:Residents of Old Riffle Road, Chauburji, have demanded Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz pay a surprise visit to the...
LAHORE:School Education Department Punjab has announced annual summer vacation for public and private schools across...
LAHORE:PMLN Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Imran Goraya has said disengagement of people from the long march has...
LAHORE:Two student groups clashed at Punjab University on Thursday evening leaving around five students injured.The...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority has discarded 3,100kg expired pulp and 39kg expired flavours during a raid on a famous...
LAHORE:A meeting to review acute watery diarrhea and cholera cases surfaced in the province was held under the chair...
Comments