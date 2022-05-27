PTI’s Texas president calls on Imran

LAHORE:PTI’s Texas President Rashid Bukhari called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence and discussed several issues.

The meeting took place recently in which both leaders discussed overseas Pakistanis’ support for the PTI’s ongoing campaign against the government. They further discussed the support of overseas community for free and fair elections in Pakistan, funding needs and other arrangements for timely elections. PTI Texas’ support to Imran-led previous government and fund raising for the Namal University and Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital were also discussed during the meeting.­