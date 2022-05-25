Ulema call for efforts to promote social harmony

PESHAWAR: Religious scholars at a seminar here on Tuesday underlined the importance of social harmony and freedom for the establishment of a peaceful society.

Speaking on the occasions Qari Roohullah Madani, Dr Qibla Ayaz, Chairman of Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr Amir Raza, Professor at Political Science Department University of Peshawar, and Muhammad Israr Madani shared their views and suggestions to promote harmony and social cohesion.

The participants said collective responsibility was the need of the hour for development and peace.

Calling for promoting religious harmony and intolerance in society, they underlined the need for creating a safe environment for all human beings.

In his concluding remarks, one of the organizers Tahmeed Jan thanked the participants and said we must contribute individually to eliminate social evils and work for the welfare of the society.