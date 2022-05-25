 
Wednesday May 25, 2022
World

Greece stops 150 migrants from entering its waters

By AFP
May 25, 2022

ATHENS: Greece said on Tuesday it stopped 150 migrants from entering its waters from neighbouring Turkey, a day after holding back another 600 in the largest attempted entry this year. "As part of our daily patrols, four separate operations took place early on Tuesday morning off the islands of Chios, Samos and Lesbos" in the north-eastern Aegean, a Greek coastguard official said.

