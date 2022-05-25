Hattar in need

The Hattar Industrial Estate that comes under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government witnesses frequent power failures, resulting in considerable production losses. It is quite astonishing that even light winds cause all feeders to trip immediately.
The relevant authorities need to look into this issue and take steps to strengthen the infrastructure to eliminate frequent power outages.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
