Govt decides to restore 5-day working week

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to revise the weekly offs of government employees falling under its ambit, sources told Geo News Monday. Sources said a summary has been sent to the cabinet for restoring Saturday as a weekly off. They added that the federal cabinet will meet today (Tuesday) and give the final nod.

When Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had assumed office on April 12, he had ordered the abolishment of Saturday as a weekly off. He had directed the government employees to work six days a week.

Earlier in May, the government also revised the timings of offices. The government offices were ordered to operate from 8am to 3pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday, with a prayer break from 1pm to 1:30pm. On Fridays, the timings were 8am to 1pm. Previously, government offices operated from 9am to 5pm.