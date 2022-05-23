City sizzles at 42.2°C

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather was observed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen. Sunday's maximum temperature was recorded at Mohen-Jo-Daro where mercury reached 50°C while in Lahore, it was 42.2°C and minimum was 25.5°C.