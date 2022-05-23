Without power

K-Electric suspends power supply for a full day once a month in the Garden West area of Karachi. This happens in addition to a total of four-hour-long electricity loadshedding. This has been going on for the last six months on the pretext of non-payment of dues. I have never been a defaulter of any utility services in the last 35 years, but I am still deprived of my right to the regular supply of electricity just because some people in my neighbourhood are not paying their electricity bills.

According to KE officials, since there are recovery issues in the area, this will continue to happen till the recovery improves. Why can’t KE send its technical team to houses that do not pay their electricity bills and have their connections disconnected? KE has all the right to take legal action against defaulters and those who are involved in electricity theft. Why is the company punishing the entire neighbourhood because of some defaulters and those who are involved in electricity theft? Why is the company punishing the entire neighbourhood because of some consumers who are not paying their electricity bills on time?

M Rafique Zakaria

Karachi