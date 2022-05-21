Army holds investiture ceremonies

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Corps and the Karachi Corps held investiture ceremonies for officers, men and the martyrs for their services to the nation.

The Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Friday awarded medals to army officers, soldiers and martyrs for meritorious services to the nation. The corps investiture ceremony of Rawalpindi Corps was held at Chaklala Garrison, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release. The Rawalpindi corps commander awarded 89 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), 36 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 19 Tamgha-i-Basalat to army officers and soldiers for their meritorious services to the nation. The relatives of Shuhada (martyrs) received their awards.

Similarly, an investiture ceremony was held at Malir Cantt, Karachi, the ISPR said. Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed awarded 11 Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military), 15 Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military) and 10 Tamgha-e-Basalat were conferred to officers, soldiers and families of Shuhadas for rendering meritorious services to the nation.While speaking on the occasion, the Corp Commanders paid rich tribute to the Shuhadas.