Accord inked for high speed connectivity on motorways

Islamabad: National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at PTA Headquarters Islamabad to improve high speed connectivity and quality digital services throughout motorways of Pakistan, says a press release. The event was attended by Inspector General NHMP, Khalid Mahmood, Chairman PTA Maj Gen (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa, DIG (Operations), DIG (Hqrs.) NHMP, Member Compliance & Enforcement (C&E) PTA and senior officers of PTA and NHMP.
